Baby Archie Wore A Royally Adorable Outfit In South Africa

Baby Archie made his first official appearance in South Africa on Wednesday, accompanying his mom, Meghan Markle, and dad, Prince Harry, for a visit with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

The family, on the third day of their South Africa trip, spent time together at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town.

Archie, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, looked like he was enjoying himself during the visit, wiggling about in his blue-striped dungarees from H&M’s Conscious collection. It was his first public outing of the trip.

The dungarees, a popular choice for young royals ― including Princes Harry, William, George and Louis ― are still available on H&M’s website in the U.K. for $16.