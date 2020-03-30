Baby Dies In The US After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

An infant’s death has been linked to the coronavirus outbreak in Chicago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said at a Saturday press conference.

The child — who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus — is believed to be the first infant fatality from the virus worldwide, but an investigation is currently underway to conclusively determine the cause.

“Upon hearing the news, I admit I was immediately shaken, and it’s appropriate for any of us to grieve today,” Pritzker told reporters.

He added: “We should grieve for loss of the sense of normalcy that we left behind just a few weeks ago. It’s okay today to grieve.”

While the overall risk to children is lower than adults, children under the age of 1 are thought to be particularly vulnerable to the most serious effects of the virus. That’s in part because their immune systems are still being trained to identify and respond to threats.