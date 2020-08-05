‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contestant Niranga Amarasinghe has encouraged people of colour to audition for dating shows, and he offered his advice to Areeba Emmanuel, who will appear on ‘The Bachelor Australia’ when it premieres next week. “The best advice I can give is keep your friends close and your enemies closer throughout this experience, Areeba,” Niranga said during an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday. “Go enjoy your time, but if you need any help, reach out. I’ll support you where I can.”

Channel 10 Answering a question asked by this author during an Instagram Q&A, 'Bachelor in Paradise's' Niranga Amarasinghe (left) offered advice to 'The Bachelor Australia's' Areeba Emmanuel.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Areeba is of Pakistani descent and an “animal lover, professional wrestling fan and a devout Christian”. In a recent promo featuring the 25-year-old from Sydney, Areeba described herself as “bossy”, telling bachelor Locky Gilbert, “I’m boss at work, I’m boss at home and I’m a boss with my relationship”.

During Niranga’s online Q&A, he also spoke about being “the only male POC” on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ this year. “I had an amazing experience. Everyone’s so respectful,” he said, encouraging other culturally diverse people to apply for the show. “But if you’re sitting on the fence and you’re a person of colour and not knowing whether you should do it or not, I highly recommend you do it because you’re going to have a lot of support behind you.”

The 29-year-old, who moved to Australia from Sri Lanka when he was three, is one of three people of colour on the show this year alongside Mary Viturino from Brazil and First Nations contestant Renee Barrett. Prior to Niranga’s elimination last month, some viewers called for more airtime dedicated to him.

Continuing the impromptu Q+A @oshergunsberg, any reason Niranga is getting zero airtime?



I'm genuinely interested by his gameplay. Maybe we forgot to film his confessionals? #BachelorInParadiseAU — Will Mosley (@willmosley___) July 22, 2020

There’s honestly been more screen-time dedicated to lizards humping on this show than Niranga — the only decent man on this stupid island.#bachelorinparadiseau — Alana Calvert (@AlanaCalvert) July 22, 2020

Can't believe Niranga is out here in his cool hat with his shirt unbuttoned to his navel and they're not letting him say a single word on screen. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Jodi McAlister (@JodiMcA) July 22, 2020