Apart from watching them on the show, fans of ‘The Bachelor Australia’ contestants get their next best insight into the bachelorettes via social media.

And while they all have different occupations and friends across their Instagram accounts, one thing is almost always consistent - their heavenly holiday snaps.

From Bella Varelis’ trip to Greece to Irena Srbinovska’s visit to Europe, looking at all of these blasts from the past is only adding to our travel wish lists for when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Bella Varelis

The 25-year-old Greek Australian made the trip to Greece to catch up with family, enjoy its finest sites and explore its rich culture. We’ve got three words: Take us there.

Irena Srbinovska

From Rome to Paris, the 31-year-old nurse has travelled far and wide in Europe. The Macedonian Australian has also made a stop in Croatia and England.

Bec Vilikas

Bec has done the Winter trips to England, Ireland and New York, plus the Aussie fave Bali getaway for some sun-loving fun.

There are only four contestants - Bella, Irena, Bec and Izzy Sharman-Firth – left on ‘The Bachelor Australia’, vying to win the heart of ‘Survivor’ hunk Locky Gilbert.

This week the bachelorettes will do the ‘hometown visits’ to properly introduce Locky to their families, before he ultimately makes the decision to pick a winner.