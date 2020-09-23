Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life. In her latest Instagram post she teased Locky Gilbert meeting her “protective Greek dad”. But jokes aside, Bella Varelis has said her cultural heritage has always been a big part of ‘The Bachelor Australia’ contestant’s life. The 25-year-old previously said her trip to Greece last year helped her reconnect with her culture and ancestry, making her “pretty proud” of her roots.

In an Instagram post shared in July 2019, the digital marketing consultant reflected on visiting Navagio beach on the Greek island, Zakynthos. “Coming back to this beautiful island and spending time with family warms my soul, I’ve been learning so much about my ancestry this trip, from Venetian influences to leaders of the resistance party,” she wrote next to a photo of herself looking out at the water. “Safe to say, I’m pretty proud of my roots,” she added.

Bella is one of four finalist lefts on ‘The Bachelor’ alongside Irena Srbinovska, Bec Cvilikas and Izzy Sharman-Firth. On Wednesday night Bella will be introducing her family to ‘Survivor’ star Locky, and if the newest promo is anything to go by, her father Stephen will be a tough man to impress. “From what I saw, my approval’s not on the table after that,” Stephen said in the clip. Watch the promo below: