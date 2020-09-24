The 25-year-old digital marketing consultant has been a regular at star-studded events in the past year, even being photographed by snappers who capture the celebrity arrivals.

One of Bella’s ‘Bachelor’ co-stars claimed earlier this week that she “only dates celebs”. According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Bella had dated Cody Simpson in the past. She has also dated Samuel Johnson, who appeared on Georgia Love’s season of ‘The Bachelorette Australia’, and Michael Unglert from the US version of ‘The Bachelorette’. The two remaining bachelorettes on the show are Irena Srbinovska and Bella, whose friendship unravelled in recent episodes after a falling out during COVID-19 lockdown.

In the promo ahead of tonight’s finale, it’s teased Locky has a tough time picking between the contestants as he is “in love” with both. “They are two of the most incredible women that I’ve ever met in my entire life,” he says. “I’m in love with both of them.” The former ‘Survivor’ star then wonders, “How am I meant to do? You don’t break up with someone that you love. I can’t do it.”

