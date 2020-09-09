‘The Bachelor Australia’ contestant Juliette Herrera is known for her confidence on the show, and has said her strong sense of purpose, identity and even creative direction as a stylist has been influenced by her heritage and loved ones.

In an interview from 2018, she said family and cultural music played a big part in reminding her of where she “came from”.

“When I need inspiration I look at my parents, their life, their beautiful character traits and Latin Music reminds me of where I came from and this allows me to dream creatively,” she told the Habitual She blog at the time.