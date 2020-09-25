Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life. ‘The Bachelor Australia’ finale was packed with drama on Thursday night, and now a former star of the reality TV franchise has revealed something viewers would not have been privy to. Locky Gilbert and Bella Varelis enjoyed a helicopter ride followed by a romantic evening in the pool, and while the couple appeared warm in each other’s arms in the water, it may not have been all as it seemed.

As the scene aired on TV, former ‘The Bachelorette Australia’ star Georgia Love live tweeted a secret from her time on the show, calling it a “quick peek behind the curtain”.

Bella and Locky are diving in the deep end 🙌 #TheBachelorAUpic.twitter.com/1kcCPUkwOH — The Bachelor Australia 🌹 (@TheBachelorAU) September 24, 2020

“Also quick peek behind the curtain: my hot tub moment (everyone has one) the heating hadn’t worked so we were actually sitting in a freezing cold tub of water OUTSIDE IN JULY #TheBachelorAU,” she wrote on the social media platform. Bella and Locky’s finale date was filmed in the Hunter Valley after the cast returned to in-person shooting following a COVID-19 lockdown. There’s a good chance it was cool given the then-winter climate, though we don’t have any confirmation that pool heating wasn’t turned on for this pair. HuffPost Australia has contacted Channel 10 for comment.

Also quick peek behind the curtain: my hot tub moment (everyone has one 😂) the heating hadn’t worked so we were actually sitting in a freezing cold tub of water OUTSIDE IN JULY 🙃🙃 #TheBachelorAUpic.twitter.com/iKzwgtUQzG — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) September 24, 2020

On Thursday night Locky chose Irena Srbinovska over Bella after declaring his love for both women. “I know you’re going to make a beautiful girlfriend, wife, mother, everything,” he told the nurse. “You’re the whole, whole package.” Locky’s emotions got the better of him when he had to let Bella know of his decision.

