The Bachelorette’s Angie Kent: The Side Viewers Never See

While she’s been handing out red roses in her quest to find love over the past few weeks, last night The Bachelorette’s Angie Kent spoke about an important part of her life viewers may not have known about. Appearing on The Project, the 29-year-old said she and former Gogglebox star Yvie Jones lived with her “best friend” Tom Hancock for three-and-a-half years. During that time as Tom’s housemate, Angie cared for her friend who has Down syndrome and diabetes.

“It was just this crazy dysfunctional family but it just worked,” said the reality star. “We’re just always laughing. We love to go out to dinner together and we get the giggles, lots of singing and lots of dancing usually.” Angie said she had some responsibilities to help Tom with his daily routine, but she didn’t consider it a burden or hard “work”.

Channel Ten The Bachelorette Angie Kent

“I’m there to help him with his diabetes and getting him up in the morning, make sure he’s having a healthy routine,” she said. “It’s one of those things where it doesn’t feel like work because there’s so much love. You are like a family.” When Tom turned 21, his mother Rachael Haggett decided to buy her son a home and offer rent-free accommodation to housemates in return for caring for Tom. Rachael told The Project: “She’s not just the Bachelorette, she’s a very caring, responsible young woman. She’s very skilled at being a good support person and a good friend.”

While Angie Kent is narrowing down her true love on @BacheloretteAU there is one special man who already holds a small piece of her heart. pic.twitter.com/iIMdcrE4DE — The Project (@theprojecttv) November 6, 2019