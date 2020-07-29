Many reality television viewers’ jaws dropped on Tuesday morning when Channel 10 announced that ‘The Bachelorette Australia’ will feature two women looking for love on the show this year. Former ‘Bachelor Australia’ contestant Elly Miles and her older sister, Becky, will share the journey of handing out roses to strangers in the hope of finding romance. While it’s a world first in the dating show franchise to have two sisters star as bachelorettes simultaneously, other countries, such as New Zealand and the US, have already tried the double-bachelorette formula. In the case of NZ, it sparked a race debate.

Channel 10 'The Bachelorette Australia' features sisters Elly Miles and Becky Miles

TVNZ 'The Bachelorette NZ' stars Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and Lily McManus.

‘Bachelorette NZ’, which aired earlier this year, initially featured 32-year-old Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster, who is of Samoan, German, Trinidadian and Lebanese descent, as the main star before Lily McManus, 22, was brought in as another love prospect for suitors. Some viewers argued that bringing in Lily was robbing Lesina, a woman of colour, of the chance to shine in the spotlight.

I am done with #TheBacheloretteNZ. WOC are at a significant disadvantage on reality dating shows. There are very few WOC leading ladies on these shows. Here was a chance for us to see a smart, beautiful, accomplished WOC lead. We were represented. So what does @TVNZ do? — nesh nesh nesh (@takapunani) February 2, 2020

Really!? can brown girls not have anything of our own? Lesina deserves better and she deserves it all!! #TheBacheloretteNZ — Brianna Fruean (@Brianna_Fruean) February 2, 2020

Lmao we thought we were going somewhere with a beautiful brown bachelorette taking centre stage for the first time, WE THOUGHT #TheBachelorettenz — perinisese lea (@LeaFruean) February 2, 2020

Broadcaster TVNZ issued a statement at the time saying the season “brings in a real friendship” between the two women as opposed to competition. “The Bachelorette NZ focuses on two strong, successful women. With 3-4 episodes a week, the season can explore both Lesina and Lily’s stories in full detail, and they’ll be there to support each other through the trials of modern dating,” the statement read. “Rather than pitting the women against each other, this season brings in a real friendship we think viewers will be excited to see. This twist was planned with Lesina and Lily prior to filming and with their collaboration we moved ahead.”

Channel 10 All of 'The Bachelorette Australia' stars to date: Sam Frost, Georgia Love, Sophie Monk, Ali Oetjen, Angie Kent, and Elly and Becky Miles.