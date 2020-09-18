ENTERTAINMENT
18/09/2020 11:12 AM AEST | Updated 6 hours ago

The Bachelorette Australia Star Ab Sow's Link To Sophie Monk

The dating show isn't his first experience on reality TV.

Channel 10
'The Bachelorette Australia' contestant Ab Sow

The first trailer for the new season of ‘The Bachelorette Australia’ has been released, and viewers may recognise a familiar face amongst the contestants, Ab Sow.  

The professional dancer from Queensland made it to the grand finale of ‘Australia’s Got Talent’ in 2016, impressing a panel of celebrity judges including former ‘Bachelorette’ herself, Sophie Monk

He appeared on the show as part of a dance group called Equals, which was especially formed for the talent contest. 

In the group’s AGT audition video, Sophie agreed with fellow judges Kelly Osbourne, Eddie Perfect and Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson that the all-male crew was one to watch in the competition.

Channel 9
Sophie Monk judged Ab Sow on 'Australia's Got Talent' in 2016

“All of your heads were like movie stars and then your bodies were like the best dancers ever,” she told Ab and his group members, before saying to the judges, “they’re cute boys”. 

While the group made it through to the grand final, the dancers ultimately lost to singer and songwriter, Fletcher Pilon.

In July Channel 10 announced that ‘The Bachelorette Australia’ will feature two women looking for love on the show this year.

Former ‘The Bachelor Australia’ contestant Elly Miles and her older sister, Becky, will share the journey of handing out roses to strangers in the hope of finding romance.

‘The Bachelorette Australia’ will air on Channel 10 later this year. The network is currently airing ‘The Bachelor Australia’ starring former ‘Survivor’ contestant Locky Gilbert

Watch the promo here: 

