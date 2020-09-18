Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Channel 10 'The Bachelorette Australia' contestant Ab Sow

The first trailer for the new season of ‘The Bachelorette Australia’ has been released, and viewers may recognise a familiar face amongst the contestants, Ab Sow. The professional dancer from Queensland made it to the grand finale of ‘Australia’s Got Talent’ in 2016, impressing a panel of celebrity judges including former ‘Bachelorette’ herself, Sophie Monk.

He appeared on the show as part of a dance group called Equals, which was especially formed for the talent contest. In the group’s AGT audition video, Sophie agreed with fellow judges Kelly Osbourne, Eddie Perfect and Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson that the all-male crew was one to watch in the competition.

Channel 9 Sophie Monk judged Ab Sow on 'Australia's Got Talent' in 2016

“All of your heads were like movie stars and then your bodies were like the best dancers ever,” she told Ab and his group members, before saying to the judges, “they’re cute boys”. While the group made it through to the grand final, the dancers ultimately lost to singer and songwriter, Fletcher Pilon.