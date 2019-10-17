Channel Ten The Bachelorette contestant Niranga Amarasinghe.

Thursday night’s episode of The Bachelorette was dramatic, but it’s not Gogglebox star Yvie Jones’ cameo or Ciarran’s nude stunt that got Twitter the most riled up – it was Niranga Amarasinghe’s elimination. The 28-year-old Sri Lankan-born contestant was not given a rose by Angie Kent, and while he says he’s “more than just the brown guy” (which he is), Twitter believes his reality show stint was cut short because of his cultural background.

Many viewers took to the social media platform to express their disappointment that Niranga had only lasted four episodes with barely any air time. HuffPost Australia has contacted Channel Ten for comment.

How dare Angie forsake Niranga for Jamie?! #BacheloretteAU — Lauren Edwards (@laurenvedwards) October 17, 2019

Dam I've seen his abs floating around online what a missed opportunity, bye to this beautiful Prince #BacheloretteAUpic.twitter.com/MejfQ2TMQg — Dame Kittness (@SoftKittyWarm) October 17, 2019

Tbh I feel robbed we didn't get more of Niranga. #BacheloretteAUpic.twitter.com/X865ry2WBa — Zoe (@Lunaamikaelson) October 17, 2019

Welp the only poc (I think?) is gone...it was fun while it lasted I guess #BacheloretteAU — Lala~ (@kdn_yjs) October 17, 2019

Niranga definitely deserved much more screen time #BacheloretteAU — Natalie Bethel (@natalie19815) October 17, 2019

so long ethnic diversity. you never stood a chance (or had much airtime) #bacheloretteau — Las Wijayatilake (@LasandroFlores) October 17, 2019

we love to cast one person of colour, use him for a racist joke, and then cut him. Go marry @vnsasunshine Niranga she’s into you !! #BacheloretteAU — Katie K (@_katiekendall_) October 17, 2019

OH COLOUR ME FUCKIN SHOCKED. Yet another Asian guy who doesn't get a date at all. #BacheloretteAU — Dash Jayasuriya (@gameonmoll) October 17, 2019

Last year Melbourne-based dentist Theja Surapaneni made headlines when he was dubbed the ‘most attractive’ man on Australian television after an appearance on ABC’s Hard Quiz. At the time he was proud to be representing a diverse face on local screens, and a year later is disappointed that Niranga’s Bachelorette stint was cut short. “If we as a society are comfortable with our kids watching animated pigs speaking, then maybe it’s time they get comfortable seeing brown people on TV,” the Indian-Australian told HuffPost Australia on Thursday night, making a cheeky reference to Peppa Pig.

Meanwhile aircraft engineer Niranga, who moved to Australia from Sri Lanka when he was three years old, recently said, “I’m definitely more than the brown guy” chasing love with Angie Kent. The aircraft engineer, who moved to Australia from Sri Lanka when he was three years old, recently told HuffPost Australia, “I’m definitely more than the brown guy” chasing love with Angie Kent. Apart from wanting to “just try something different”, Niranga admitted his decision to go on the show was somewhat influenced by his parents. “Mum’s always asking when am I going to find someone and settle down because I’m getting pretty old now,” he said. But his parents have never forced an arranged marriage which is still a common custom amongst some South Asian communities. Niranga said his mother and father were instead “happy for me to find someone on TV”. “They’re pretty excited and open,” he said.