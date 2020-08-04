'Bachelorette' Rumour Mill Hints At Big Twist This Season

While Australia has announced its two ‘The Bachelorette’ leads, it appears the US series still has some casting news up in the air.

The 16th season of “The Bachelorette” could be the most dramatic in the show’s history if the reality TV rumour mill is correct.

A Reddit post that popped up over the weekend suggests that lead Clare Crawley will be replaced as the “Bachelorette” by former “Bachelor” contestant Tayshia Adams, according to Cosmopolitian.

Apparently, Crawley’s chemistry with one particular contestant, Dale Moss, was so intense that she didn’t see the point in going through with the rest of the season.

So producers reportedly tapped Adams to replace Crawley. Some of the contestants Crawley had previously eliminated may come back to win Adams’ heart, according to Deadline.