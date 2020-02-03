ENTERTAINMENT
03/02/2020 7:02 AM AEDT | Updated 03/02/2020 7:11 AM AEDT

Baftas Red Carpet: The Best Looks And Pictures From The 2020 British Academy Film Awards

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger are among the stars attending the bash at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Awards season is in full swing, and on Sunday evening it was time for us Brits to roll out the red carpet for the biggest night in the British film industry’s calendar - the 2020 British Academy Film Awards.

London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall is playing host to some of the biggest names from the big screen including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Quentin Tarantino, Florence Pugh, John Boyega, Renée Zellweger and Charlize Theron.

Also attending the 2020 Baftas, which are being hosted by Graham Norton, are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Before taking their seats to find out who will be winning one of those highly coveted Baftas, the stars showed off their finest on the red carpet. Take a look at all the arrivals in the gallery below...

  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Rex
    Florence Pugh
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Rex
    Margot Robbie
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Rex
    Renee Zellweger
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Rex
    Scarlett Johansson
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Rex
    Charlize Theron
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Emilia Clarke attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Scott Garfitt/BAFTA/Shutterstock
    Olivia Colman
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Rex
    Rebel Wilson
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Zoe Kravitz attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Joaquin Phoenix attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Zoe Kravitz attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Taron Egerton attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Rex
    Laura Dern
  • BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
    BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
    TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
    British actress Emilia Clarke poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Graham Norton attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Matt Baron/Shutterstock
    Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Naomi Ackie attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Gillian Anderson attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
  • BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
    BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
    TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
    US actress Gillian Anderson poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Jessie Buckley attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Naomie Harris attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Alison Balsom and Sam Mendes attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - VIP Arrivals
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - VIP Arrivals
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Vick Hope arrives at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 2, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
  • BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
    BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
    TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
    British actor Taron Egerton poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - VIP Arrivals
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - VIP Arrivals
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Joaquin Phoenix arrives at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 2, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Al Pacino attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Rex
    Scarlett Johansson
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Rex
    Daniel Kaluuya
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Rex
    Andrew Scott
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
    Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Rex
    Saoirse Ronan
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Rex
    Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    The Duchess of Cambridge attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Florence Pugh attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Robert De Niro attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    PA Wire/PA Images
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
  • EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Quentin Tarantino attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
  • Baftas 2020
    Baftas 2020
    Scott Garfitt/BAFTA/Shutterstock
    Margot Robbie
