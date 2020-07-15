Banksy Scrawls Sneezing Rats On London Underground In Face Mask-Themed Artwork

Street artist Banksy has covered the inside of a London Underground carriage with images of a sneezing rats in a message about the spread of coronavirus and face masks.

The enigmatic figure uploaded a 59-second video captioned “If you don’t mask – you don’t get” to his Instagram and YouTube pages on Tuesday afternoon.

It begins with a laptop playing footage showing the London Underground being deep cleaned in May.

Banksy, wearing a white boiler suit, mask, goggles, blue gloves and an orange hi-vis jacket with the message “stay safe” printed on it, is then seen posing as a Transport for London worker.