Get ready for Hollywood to call you on your cellphone, Drake.

Former President Barack Obama﻿ just endorsed the rapper to play him in a biopic, as the “Hotline Bling” artist proclaimed he has wanted to do. (Watch the clip at the bottom.)

Asked in a Complex News interview posted Tuesday if he would give the thumbs-up to Drake portraying him in a movie about his life, Obama replied:

“I will say this. Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. That is a talented, talented brother. So if the time comes and he’s ready, you know ... ”

“Does he have your stamp of approval?” host Speedy Morman interjected.

“You know what, Drake has — more importantly, I think — my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

Perhaps Obama and Drake could seal the deal with a hug, like they did at the 2019 NBA Finals.