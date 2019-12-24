Barack Obama Is Spending His Holiday Break In Hawaii Hugging Babies

Prime Minister Scott Morrison may have rushed home from his Hawaii holiday at the weekend as “catastrophic” bushfires raged across Australia.

But one former politician is still on the island hot spot enjoying everything that Oahu has to offer.

President Barack Obama is playing golf, hugging babies and making some parents’ dreams come true during his annual break.

On Sunday, Obama got to meet a little one named Levi at Mid-Pacific Country Club in Lanikai. HuffPost spoke with Levi’s mom, Krystle Ilar, about the experience by email on Monday, after she put the 2-month-old down for a nap.

Ilar, who was born and raised in Oahu, said she and some friends were at the country club when they got word that Obama was on the 18th hole. They trekked to his location, and after the president finished his round of golf, he walked over to greet onlookers and sign autographs. He also asked to hold and say hi to Levi.

“As I watched him hold my son, my heart overflowed. He was so genuine and so gentle with my son, Levi,” Ilar told HuffPost. In a video of Levi and the president, you can see him say hello and shake little Levi’s hand, while holding him.

“The best part of meeting him was to see how much aloha he had to share,” she added.