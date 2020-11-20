While we’ve become used to fuzzy screens, dodgy sound and even unexpected guests during most TV interviews filmed during the pandemic, that simply won’t do for Oprah Winfrey.

Well, the queen of chat did have a rather special guest on the latest episode of The Oprah Conversation, and so pulled out all the stops.

As you would for Barack Obama, wouldn’t you?

Despite being filmed thousands of miles apart on separate coasts of America, thanks to the wonders of very modern technology, it looks like Oprah and the former US president are having a cosy fireside chat.