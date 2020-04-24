Former President Barack Obama joined the chorus of criticism being leveled at President Donald Trump for his administration’s slow and sloppy response to the coronavirus crisis, commenting on Twitter about the lack of “a coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic.”

Obama did not mention Trump by name in his tweet on Wednesday, pointing out how “states like Massachusetts are beginning to adopt their own public health plans to combat this virus –– before it’s too late.”

But for many tweeters, it was crystal clear who Obama was talking about: