As A Female Politician, I Spent 20 Years Keeping Quiet About Sexism. Now I'm Speaking Out.

Photo Courtesy of Barbara Buono My appointment in 2008 as chair of the powerful Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee didn’t come without a fight. Setting a respectful tone while quietly making history as the first woman in this post was paramount.

Over the course of my 20 years as a New Jersey state legislator, it never occurred to me to disclose what’s to follow. I was too afraid of being stigmatized and destroying my career in public service. So I didn’t speak up after I was elected as the first female Senate majority leader. Not after I had the honor of serving as the first woman to chair the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee. Even after running as the first female Democratic Party candidate for governor in 2013, my secrets remained unspoken. Starting out as an idealistic — some might even say naive — female politician, I approached my job with the expectation I’d be treated as a co-equal partner by male colleagues. I took comfort in believing all of the carefully honed grit and tenacity that landed me in office would overcome — or at the very least, keep in check — any sexist behavior. I figured it would be easier navigating it now than it had been as a teenager new to my first paying job as a waitress. That was the first and last time I quit my job because I felt denigrated and threatened by a man. Little did I know how outmatched I was.

I was not prepared to deal with predatory behaviour ranging from overt assault to casual verbal misogyny. So I kept quiet. I put my head down and charged ahead, bobbing and weaving as I went. I became an expert at deflecting and pretending outrageous behavior had not just occurred. While fear and embarrassment kept me from speaking out in real time, after reading the most recent accounts by New Jersey women ― many of whom I know and deeply respect ― exposing the ongoing toxic workplace culture of sexual harassment and assault in the body politic, I feel compelled to raise my voice now. I regret remaining silent this long. Hostility toward strong female leaders is endemic to the New Jersey political establishment. Today it might surprise some that in 2012 I was met with a collective gasp after invoking the term “misogynist” to call out a reporter who criticized me as “too ambitious” to run for governor. As women, we knew even just acknowledging gender discrimination would be treated as a sign of weakness. Invoking misogyny would be used by our detractors as proof that women must resort to concocting excuses for not succeeding.

Photo Courtesy of Barbara Buono Swimming with the sharks. The art of compromise and high-stakes brinkmanship at work as a bipartisan gaggle of senators huddle on the Senate floor in search of votes to pass a new school funding formula. It took three hours on Jan. 8, 2008, to successfully break the stalemate and pass my legislation. I’m standing in the middle of the group of about 17 senators.

What follows are just three instances of sexual improprieties I experienced during my 20-year tenure in New Jersey politics. This list is not exhaustive — not by any means. Let’s start in 1994, when I was a new member of the New Jersey General Assembly. The state had elected its first female governor, Christine Todd Whitman, but as I quickly learned, Trenton remained an all-boys club. It was the kind of place where a male colleague felt free to tell me to bend further over the desk where I was standing one day in our caucus room. New to the legislature and alone with him, I was mortified. His lewd comments haunt me to this day. Fast forward years later to a county fair, where another elected official, my running mate who has since passed away, smacked my behind. We were in public. We both were attending in an official capacity. He didn’t care. When I turned around looking shocked and upset, he met my gaze with an arrogant glare, daring me to say something. I felt angry but utterly powerless. I’m years removed from New Jersey politics but not from the memories of one powerful Democratic Party county chairman’s aggressive behavior. He used the guise of meeting about policy and political strategy — the work I was elected to do as a legislator — to lure me into one-on-one meetings where he repeatedly propositioned me. Out of desperation, I resorted to enlisting help from another powerful Democratic leader. The behavior stopped only when that male ally spoke to him on my behalf. My initial relief was short-lived as I felt the crushing defeat of needing to ask one Democratic Party boss to rescue me from the clutches of another even more toxic juggernaut. Again, I kept it to myself.

Photo Courtesy of Barbara Buono Practicing the politics of persuasion. I’m on the Senate floor trying to wrangle a yes vote on the school funding bill from Republican Sen. Joseph A. Palaia, with Senate President Dick Codey looking on. In the end Sen. Palaia switched his no vote to a yes.