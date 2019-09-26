Toy giant Mattel has launched a new line of gender-neutral dolls – Barbie-esque figures that kids can style with whatever clothing, hair and accessories they like, without gender coming into it.
The idea of the Creatable World range is that the toys are just toys – not “girl” toys or “boy” toys. Neither Barbie nor Action Man, but just as much fun to play with and dress up.
The range was created with the help of doctors, parents and various experts – and is available in a variety of skin tones.
“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” said Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design.
“Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms,” added Culmone. “This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them.”
Gender-neutral and non-gendered toys are becoming more popular as parents move away from problems caused by excessive gender stereotyping. As the campaigning group Let Toys Be Toys states on its website, “Kids should decide for themselves what they think is fun. Why put these limits on play?”
Both boys and girls benefit from playing with dolls, but even the word ‘doll’ is all too frequently gendered – seen as something solely for girls, while boys have “action figures”.
The sets, which retail at $64.99, include one figure, two hairstyles and a variety of accessories.
Buy a set here.
