Toy giant Mattel has launched a new line of gender-neutral dolls – Barbie-esque figures that kids can style with whatever clothing, hair and accessories they like, without gender coming into it.

The idea of the Creatable World range is that the toys are just toys – not “girl” toys or “boy” toys. Neither Barbie nor Action Man, but just as much fun to play with and dress up.

The range was created with the help of doctors, parents and various experts – and is available in a variety of skin tones.

“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” said Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design.