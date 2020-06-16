Barbra Streisand Gives Disney Stock To George Floyd's Daughter Gianna

The six-year-old daughter of George Floyd now has entertainment legend Barbra Streisand in her corner.

Gianna Floyd expressed gratitude to Streisand over the weekend for gifting her shares in Walt Disney Co. The gallery of Instagram photos shows Gianna holding a letter and certificate she received from the I Am A Woman In Love singer, plus two of Streisand’s record albums, My Name Is Barbra and Color Me Barbra.