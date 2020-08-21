Stars of the ‘ Pitch Perfect’ movie franchise filmed the rendition remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic in aid of UNICEF.

The Barden Bellas are back with a beautiful cover of Beyoncé ’s 2011 hit “Love On Top.”

The video begins with an in-character intro from actors Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins, who play the commentators Gail Abernathy-McKadden-Feinberg and John Smith in the films.

Cast members, including Anna Kendrick, Hana Mae Lee and Rebel Wilson, then interpret the track in their own amazingly harmonious way.

Universal Pictures released the video on Monday.

“There’s nothing perfect about the world we’re living in,” the promo for the video says. “Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help.”

Proceeds from downloads and streams of the song will “help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now,” it adds.

Check out the video here: