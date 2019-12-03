The Nightingale’s Baykali Ganambarr Talks Audiences Walking Out: ‘Jump Into Our Shoes’

The Nightingale was never going to be an easy conversation for Australia to have. Director Jennifer Kent commits to showing the nation’s grim history with punishing scenes of colonial-era gang rape, infanticide and thoughtless brutality of Indigenous people. Audiences have been left reeling with reports movie buffs at film festivals have walked out of cinemas. One of the film’s leading men Baykali Ganambarr understands, perhaps more than anyone, that the content is overwhelming. “To the people that walked out, I know it’s pretty hard and brutal but jump into our shoes, this is what we had to go through,” he told HuffPost Australia. “If it’s hard for you then think about how hard it was for our ancestors.”

Jason Mendez via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 01: Baykali Ganambarr at Build Studio on August 1, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

The Nightingale, which has been nominated for 12 AACTA Awards, is the story of Clare (Aisling Franciosi), a young Irish convict living in 1820s wild Tasmania. Having served her time, Clare wants nothing more than to receive her emancipation papers from her abusive master Lieutenant Hawkins (Sam Claflin) and enjoy freedom with her husband and baby. But Hawkins and his English soldiers commit an unthinkable crime against Clare and everything she holds dear. Triggered with rage, Clare employs local Aboriginal man Billy (Ganambarr) to help track Hawkins and his rogue British soldiers from the south of Tasmania to the north. More than just a rape revenge sub-genre, The Nightingale reflects massacres (often referred to as the Frontier Wars), racism, cruelty, and the sheer corruption that Australia was built on. Themes that have left a hangover on the generations to follow. “Being a Blackfulla from a small island and a small community coming to a big city, on a daily basis I faced racism and being profiled,” explained Ganambarr, who hails from Elcho Island in North East Arnhem Land. “Being called out, walking down the street and people calling me names. It’s crazy, and that was seven or eight years ago. It’s sad to see it happen in 2019, it’s nearly 2020 and racism still exists and it’s right there.”