Baz Luhrmann’s New Elvis Presley In Biopic Has Found Its Leading Man

Director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic has found its king of rock and roll in actor Austin Butler.

The 27-year-old star has been cast as the cultural icon in Luhrmann’s as-yet untitled film after a particularly competitive process, beating out Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller and Harry Styles for the role, Deadline reports.

The biopic, with a script by Craig Pearce, will reportedly chronicle Presley’s rise to superstardom “against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America,” per Deadline. It will also explore the singer’s relationship with legendary and controversial manager Col. Tom Parker.

Tom Hanks is already on board to play Parker in the Warner Bros. film, which is set to begin production in Queensland, Australia, early next year.