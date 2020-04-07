See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. A British TV anchor is being praised for presenting the news with the phone number for the United Kingdom’s national domestic abuse helpline printed on her hand in an effort to help viewers who may need it. BBC host Victoria Derbyshire tweeted a photo of the number printed on the back of her hand Monday, highlighting the recent spike in domestic violence reports. Calls to the hotline have surged 25% amid the nation’s coronavirus lockdown measures, which have forced most people into extended confinement at home.

After taking the photo for her early-morning tweet, Derbyshire decided to leave the ink on her skin “in case it could help any of the millions watching after 9 a.m. on BBC 1,” she told CNN, adding that even before the pandemic, the fact that two women were killed each week by a partner or ex-partner in the UK was “shocking enough.” “Now some will be trapped with a violent perpetrator in self-isolation or partial lockdown, and it’s even more vital to get the helpline number out there,” she said.

The National Domestic Abuse hotline has seen a 25% increase in calls & online requests for help in past week



During the lockdown there’s also been a daily rise in people going on the helpline website & last wk that figure was up by 150%



The helpline is open 24/7 pic.twitter.com/onHBSfhERV — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) April 6, 2020

