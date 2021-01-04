BBC News broadcaster Simon McCoy has become famed for his wry takes on the headlines, and he found a suitable way of saying goodbye to 2020 live on air on New Year’s Eve.

The newsreader was broadcasting on the BBC News channel on Thursday shortly before midnight when he introduced a highlights reel of the previous 12 months.

Except there wasn’t one.

“Just going to show you a very special programme – we’ve put up the highlights of 2020,” he told viewers. “Let’s just have a look...”

As nothing then played, Simon looked up at the camera and said: “Exactly.”

He added: “It’s farewell to 2020.”