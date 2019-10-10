I Thought I Could Handle Being The ‘Other Woman.’ Then Jealousy Turned Me Into A Cyberstalker

As a sex-positive feminist with a wide-ranging sexual history and an open-minded attitude toward relationships, I didn’t think jealousy could affect me — until it took over my life.

During my 30s, I started a love affair with a married man. No, this isn’t your typical affair story — I knew he was married, and that he was also polyamorous.

I’d been in open relationships myself in the past. I considered myself a sexual libertine, knew plenty of poly people, and figured I couldn’t get hurt if I went into the affair understanding the rules of their – and our – arrangement. Besides, even in past monogamous relationships, I’d found it charming when my partner flirted with other people, taking it as a sign of their attractiveness when the people flirted back. I thought I’d be totally fine with the setup; I’d have the freedom to see other people and spend time with him too.

But in real life, my idealistic view of non-monogamy quickly gave way to something much darker.

I enjoyed our initial flirtation, our sexy hotel dates, our banter, along with the simpler moments of simply looking at him after sex, his face relaxed and tender. I found myself falling hard for my new lover, but it seemed like the more I cared about him, the more distant he felt, literally and figuratively.

Complicating our arrangement was the fact that even though he was in an open marriage, he chose to keep our affair a secret. He’d told me he and his wife had lovers separately, and together, but didn’t elaborate on why the subject of me was one he wanted to keep off-limits between them, and I didn’t pry. To be clear, the secrecy actually made what we were doing cheating, as one of the bedrocks of most polyamorous relationships is honesty and openness.

Yes, some couples have “don’t ask, don’t tell” arrangements, but this situation wasn’t that.

We had to sneak around, which initially sounded exciting. I went along with it in the beginning though because I thought I’d benefit from it, too. I was attracted to the thrill of feeling “special,” and keeping our trysts private added to that sensation.

The downside of that naughty thrill, though, was that I couldn’t call or text him if I was randomly thinking about him. I had to wait for him to contact me, and when he did, I’d leap at the crumbs of attention, picking up his calls mid-meal or answering his texts in the middle of the day. The less I heard from him, the more my jealousy started to creep in, becoming a hobby that filled more and more of my waking hours, until I found myself consumed.

This overwhelming jealousy took me by surprise, because I’d never expected to feel that way, to want more than I was supposed to have from him. But our emotions don’t always play by the rules our minds have agreed to.

Meanwhile, both of them were active online, and I took full advantage by exploring every nook and cranny of their virtual lives. No detail was too obscure or hard to reach, as I became a type of cyberstalker I would have been horrified by if it were anyone else. I never did anything malicious to them; instead, I hurt myself by using my sleuthing to fuel my jealousy.

It started with simply looking him up on Facebook or reading his blog entries once in a while. But soon those morsels of information weren’t enough, so I read all the archives, then started following his wife too. Checking up on them online became a daily activity, as routine as checking my email, ramping up whenever I didn’t hear from him.

I knew the names of their pets, their family members, where they’d traveled, pop culture favourites and other minutiae. I was mainlining their lives – at least, the parts they’d shared with the virtual world. I would click any link of anyone pictured in photos with either of them, studying them like I was going to be graded. I would try to imagine what their life together was life – did they eat breakfast in bed? What were they doing at that exact moment?