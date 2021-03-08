Believe It Or Not, Donald Trump Jr Is Appalled People Get Fired On Twitter

Screen Shot/Rumble/Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. explains how disgusted he is by the kind of Twitter firings his dad did all the time.

Donald Trump Jr. is appalled, APPALLED, that people get fired on Twitter when their bosses don’t have the decency to look them in the eye and personally give them the bad news.

Donald Trump Jr., meet Donald Trump, the first president in the history of America who fired people on Twitter — several times.

The former president used Twitter to fire Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielson, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, White House Counsel Don McGahn, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

And those are the firings that everyone — or just about everyone — knows about.

Yet, somehow, it’s a completely novel concept to Trump’s uninformed son.

Trump Jr slammed such firings on Saturday as he railed about the Washington Football Team’s decision to replace its all-female cheerleading squad with a coed dance crew, which some teams already feature.

The cheerleaders, who are welcome to try out for the new squad, weren’t actually fired on Twitter but reportedly learned of the change in a tweet. Trump is furious that the squad will no longer be all women and called it “woke stupidity.”

“What we found out this week was that the [team] just got rid of their cheerleaders,” he complained in a video posted on Rumble.

“Apparently they didn’t have the decency to tell them face-to-face,” he said. “Their cheerleading squad was disbanded, but apparently they read about it on Twitter. They didn’t say, ‘Hey, come to the office, we gotta talk.’” He added: “This is insanity, guys.”

Then he repeated: “They didn’t even have the decency to let these women know in person. They read about it on Twitter.”

Then he repeated what he had said before that.

Really. Check it out in the Rumble post up top.