Bella Thorne Slams Whoopi Goldberg Over 'Sick' Response To Nude Photos Hack

A hacker had threatened to blackmail Bella by going public with nude photos of her, so she posted the topless images of herself to her Twitter account on Saturday, arguing that it was her decision to share the images.

Bella Thorne was livid on Tuesday after Whoopi Goldberg criticised her for taking nude photos of herself.

“U DON’T GET TO TAKE ANOTHER THING FROM ME,” she wrote in a letter posted to Twitter.

On Monday’s episode of US daytime talk show The View, Whoopi criticised Bella for taking the photographs in the first place.

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude photos of yourself,” she said. “If you don’t know this in 2019, that this is an issue, I’m sorry ... You cannot be surprised if someone’s hacked you, especially if you have stuff on your phone.”

Bella had three words for Whoopi. “Shame on you,” she said over and over in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

“I just want to say that me watching this video made me feel really bad about myself ... You’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation.”