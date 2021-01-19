Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Split After Nearly A Year Of Paparazzi Walks

Pour out some Dunkin’ coffee in memory of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas because the couple has reportedly split after less than one year together.

While we’ll always have photos of BenAna walking, laughing and kissing with varying degrees of mask usage, the two have apparently gone their separate ways, according to multipleoutlets.

“Ben is no longer dating Ana,” an unnamed source told People. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”