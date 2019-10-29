Ben Affleck Comments On His Sobriety After Halloween Party 'Slip'

Ben Affleck spoke to a reporter about his sobriety on Sunday after the actor appeared to be inebriated at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles the night prior.

The “Triple Frontier” star spoke to TMZ about his “slip” and told the cameraman, “You know, it happens.”

“It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” Affleck said. A rep for Affleck did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

On Saturday, TMZ cameras captured the actor ― who was wearing a mask and a suit ― stumble outside the La Peer Hotel where the masquerade was held before getting into a car with an unnamed woman.