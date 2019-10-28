Single Ben Affleck confirmed that he is indeed swiping for love amid reports that he was spotted on the celebrity-heavy dating app, Raya. The Oscar-winning director revealed that he is dating again, poking fun at the speculation about his personal life with a good-hearted Instagram post on Saturday. He’s using the media attention for the benefit of others, encouraging inquiring minds to donate to the Midnight Mission organization, which provides drug and alcohol recovery services to Los Angeles’ homeless population. “HA, you got me. I’m dating. But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important,” he wrote. “I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

Affleck ended the post by asking if the exclusive dating app might chip in for the good cause. “I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help,” he continued. ”@raya, you in? Who else is with me?” Page Six, which was first to break the news of Affleck’s activity on Raya, claims that the actor has since retooled his account, updating photos and changing the song associated with his profile to Bob Marley’s “Guava Jelly.” The actor, who’s become increasingly vocal about his struggle with alcoholism, completed his third rehab stint in October, revealing he’d entered a 40-day treatment program in a heartfelt note on Instagram. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say,” he wrote at the time. “It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

NurPhoto via Getty Images Ben Affleck arrives at the premiere of the film "Triple Border" in March 2019.

Since splitting with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children ― Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 ― Affleck dated “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus on and off for nearly two years. After splitting with Shookus in April, Affleck appears to be enjoying the single life. He was spotted getting into a car with an unidentified woman over the Halloween weekend after attending the Unicef Masquerade ball in West Hollywood.

Steve Zak Photography via Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attend the Save the Children gala in 2014.