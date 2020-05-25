Ben Affleck's Daily Quarantine Strolls With Ana De Armas Now Include His Kids

The coronavirus pandemic has laid waste to most of our regular routines, but it’s given Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas a new one.

Nothing has been more consistent during lockdown than their almost daily strolls, which have of course been photographed by the paparazzi ... at a safe distance, we hope.

But the new couple brought along some notable additions for their most recent walk: Affleck’s three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

The group was spotted during an outing in Pacific Palisades over the weekend in photos obtained by TMZ. They brought along the family’s dogs, including Garner’s beloved golden retriever, Birdie, who makes frequent appearances on her Instagram, and de Armas’ pooch, Elvis. (Garner did not join them.)