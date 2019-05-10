Ben Shapiro has over two million followers on Twitter, a New York Times bestselling book and a degree from Harvard – but all of that counted for nothing during a grilling from Andrew Neil on the BBC’s Daily Politics show this afternoon.

The American was hoping for a chance to promote his book but stumbled when asked some basic questions on his views.

Shapiro, who supports a ban on abortion even in cases of incest and rape, was asked if such laws would be “taking us back to the Middle Ages”.

He replied: “You purport to be an objective journalist. The BBC purports to be an objective, down the middle network. It obviously is not and it never has been.

“And you as a journalist are proceeding to call one side of the political spectrum ignorant, barbaric and sending us back to the dark ages.

“Why don’t you just say that you’re on the left? Why can’t you just be honest.”

This response was met with a guffaw from Neil: “Mr Shapiro, if you only knew how ridiculous that statement is you wouldn’t have said it, so let’s move on.”