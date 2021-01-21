Bernie Sanders' 'Grandpa At The Post Office' Inauguration Outfit Is A Pragmatic Hit

Bernie Sanders needs to vacuum the interior of his Subaru and swing by the co-op for a carton of milk later, OK? The independent Vermont senator arrived at Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday sporting a simple winter coat and mammoth mittens while toting a Manila envelope.

Sen. Bernie Sanders finds his seat, and Sen. Cory Booker arrives with girlfriend and ‘Mandalorian’ star Rosario Dawson pic.twitter.com/Sj1CNUn0C8 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 20, 2021

The look was a practical one for the frigid January weather, but it also made the act of going to the historical event look like it was just another errand Sanders needed to tick off on his to-do list for the day. For that reason, the senator’s ensemble became an instant hit on Twitter.

Bernie really looks like he's on his way to mail something pic.twitter.com/Ig0w66FPzs — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) January 20, 2021

Your uncle Bernie stepped out to the bodega for a cream cheese and lox bagel and got trapped at an inauguration. pic.twitter.com/ffqHGCejhS — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) January 20, 2021

Bernie rolling up solo in his ONLY coat with a manila envelope under his arm and fair trade mittens all the way on is BIG GRASSROOTS ENERGY.



This man, a real one, clearly did not come for the pomp and circumstance. — Fred (@WaywardWinifred) January 20, 2021

Bernie, on his way to a Stewart’s for coffee, has parked his Subaru on the capitol lawn to briefly attend the inauguration pic.twitter.com/dQB1xVYRkh — Tai Leclaire (@tai_leclaire) January 20, 2021

Lmaooo I love Bernie’s “I couldn’t care less about pomp and circumstance” coat and mittens combo pic.twitter.com/aqdM6MDAzl — Leigh Giangreco (@LeighGiangreco) January 20, 2021

Bernie with zero sartorial consideration. Just full Vermont grandfather pic.twitter.com/hCmf14AeZg — Kozza (@Kozza) January 20, 2021

I see everyone mocking Bernie's "grandpa at the post office" vibe today but those mittens are clutch pic.twitter.com/cVwINTnqR6 — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 20, 2021

Bernie has places to be after this 😭 pic.twitter.com/N8fSBHwgZi — astasia (@AstasiaWill) January 20, 2021

In Jewish yoga this pose is: waiting for my wife at Loehmann's pic.twitter.com/Qik7wsZ0ad — Chandra Steele (@ChanSteele) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders gets to the movie theater nice and early even though he hates sitting through the trailers pic.twitter.com/TuMhTz0jJQ — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders: “How long are these games? My feet are chilly.” pic.twitter.com/pGcInw8Gpv — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 20, 2021

bernie sanders’ thoughts on the events of today: pic.twitter.com/7GJ6kze9us — brett (@douglaskeele) January 20, 2021

According to a tweet by Ruby Cramer, a BuzzFeed News political reporter, Sanders’ oven-mitt-like mittens offer yet another layer of undeniable practicality. Apparently, the mittens were made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont, who gave them to Sanders over two years ago “and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail.” “They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles,” Cramer tweeted.

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021