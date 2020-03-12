Bernie Sanders Staying In The Presidential Race, Despite Disappointing Losses

JOSEPH PREZIOSO via Getty Images US Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders(I-VT) speaks to the press after loosing much of super Tuesday to US Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden the previous night, in Burlington, Vermont on March 11, 2020. - Senator Bernie Senator said March 11, 2020 he would take part in Sunday's debate with Joe Biden, giving no indication he plans to drop out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. "On Sunday, I very much look forward to the debate in Arizona with my friend, Joe Biden," Sanders said, the day after Biden scooped a series of key wins in the most recent primaries. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Burlington, Vt.

Senator Bernie Sanders is remaining in the Democratic presidential primary, despite acknowledging Wednesday that he is losing to former Vice President Joe Biden in the delegate count and has failed to convince millions of voters that he is more electable against President Donald Trump. Sanders said he was looking forward to facing off against Biden in the next presidential debate on Sunday and said he believes he is winning in two key areas: support for a progressive agenda and backing from young people. “On Sunday night, in the first one-on-one debate of this campaign, the American people will have the opportunity to see which candidate is best positioned to accomplish that goal,” he said. Biden and Sanders are set to debate Sunday night in Phoenix, Arizona, a state that will vote next Tuesday. There will be no live audience and no press area, due to the coronavirus outbreak.