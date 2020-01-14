Bernie Sanders Told Elizabeth Warren A Woman Couldn't Win, Report Says

Senator Bernie Sanders told Senator Elizabeth Warren during a private meeting in 2018 that he didn’t think a woman could win the 2020 presidential election, four anonymous sources familiar with the exchange told CNN.

Monday’s CNN report was based on accounts from two people Warren spoke with soon after her December 2018 sit-down with Sanders and two other people familiar with the meeting, which the two senators held to discuss the possibility that they would both be running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

After Warren told Sanders she believed that broad support from female voters would make her a strong competitor against President Donald Trump, Sanders allegedly responded that he did not believe a woman could win.

The Vermont senator issued a strong rebuke of how CNN’s sources characterised his remarks.