Bernie Sanders Vows To Keep Fighting For Democratic Nomination

Senator Bernie Sanders vowed to keep fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination, a day after former Vice President Joe Biden swept most of the Super Tuesday states.

“We’re going to win this thing,” Sanders told reporters at a press conference in Vermont Wednesday. He said that once the votes are tallied in California ― the major, delegate-rich state that Sanders did win ― he and Biden would be “basically neck and neck.”

Yet Biden’s wins were a stunning turnaround for a campaign that seemed to be on its last legs after a poor showing in Iowa and New Hampshire. Although Biden had a huge victory in South Carolina, there were still concerns about how well he would perform in the 14 Super Tuesday states, considering he had far less infrastructure and ads on the air in those places than some of the other candidates.

Sanders said that “of course” he was disappointed in the results, and he admitted that his campaign has not been as successful in turning out younger voters ― who tend to favor Sanders ― as he would have liked.

“Have we been as successful as I would have hoped in bringing young people in? And the answer is no. We’re making some progress,” he said. “But historically, everybody knows, young people do not vote in the same kind of numbers that older people vote. But I think that will change in the general election. But I have to be honest with you, we have not done as well in bringing young people into the process. It is not easy.”

He also acknowledged that Biden had considerable success with black voters on Tuesday, adding, “We are doing very well with people of color. We are going to do better with the African-American community.”