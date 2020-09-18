Life

The Best Celebrity Face Masks We've Seen During COVID-19

They're not the accessory we wanted, but they are the accessory we got.

Face masks are not political. They are scientifically proven to mitigate the risk of spreading the coronavirus. And celebrities, whether you like them or not, have the power to influence their fans to do what’s right.

But that doesn’t mean they have to look boring while they do it.

The widespread scientific opinion at this point is that face coverings are an easy and effective way to contain COVID-19. As their permanence during the pandemic becomes more accepted, many designers have heeded the call to create more exciting and stylish options, with celebs taking to the streets (or, more commonly, social media) to show theirs off.

Celebs have worn plain and patterned coverings, sent nonverbal messages and even matched them to their entire outfits (ahem, Busy Philipps).

Below are plenty of examples of celebrities wearing cool masks ― including Cate Blanchett, who, though her mask isn’t especially interesting, still somehow looks very cool.

Kerry Washington
Selma Blair and Ron Carlson
GOTPAP/STAR MAX/IPx
Selma Blair and Ron Carlson in Los Angeles on July 5.
Busy Philipps
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
Naomi Osaka
Kaley Cuoco
Jenna Dewan
Jennifer Lopez
Gayle King
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Part II
Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
Lady Gaga accepts the Best Collaboration award for "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Aug. 30.
Ariana Grande
Kate Middleton
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kate Middleton in Sheffield, England, on Aug. 4.
Cate Blanchett
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 11.
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, again
Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga perform during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Aug. 30.
Cara DeLevingne
Miley Cyrus
Gabrielle Union
Maisie Williams
Amy Schumer
Tracee Ellis Ross
Sarah Jessica Parker
Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker
Kourtney Kardashian
Keke Palmer
