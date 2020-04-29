We’re here to guide you through the coronavirus lockdown. Check out HuffPost LIFE for daily tips, advice, how-tos and escapism.
The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a major at-home baking movement, producing ever-more sourdough and banana bread from kitchens.
But you know what it’s difficult to bake without? Flour.
Flour has been sold out of some grocery stores across the country since the pandemic began, sending bakers into a tailspin. If you absolutely must bake a dessert but there’s no flour in your pantry, you have a few options: Use a boxed cake mix for the base of your recipe, make a no-bake dessert, or choose one of the 19 flourless baking recipes below.
Some are made with alternatives to all-purpose flour, such as almond flour, while others simply don’t need any type of flour whatsoever. Try these, and you won’t even know what you’re missing.
Fudgy Flourless BrowniesDolly and Oatmeal
Flourless Chocolate CookiesHummingbird High
Flourless Chocolate And Red Wine Swedish CakeHummingbird High
Flourless Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk CookiesCompletely Delicious
Flourless Chocolate Cake With Mocha Whipped CreamSally's Baking Addiction
Flourless Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Mini Blender MuffinsAverie Cooks
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip CookiesDolly and Oatmeal
Flourless Mocha BrowniesHummingbird High
The Best Flourless Peanut Butter CookiesAverie Cooks
Flourless Chocolate Almond CakesA Couple Cooks
Flourless Chocolate Espresso CakeHalf Baked Harvest
Lemon, Ricotta And Almond Flourless CakeCakelets and Doilies
Gluten-Free Lemon Almond Cakei am a food blog
Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip CookiesCompletely Delicious
Flourless Lemon Almond CakeSimply Recipes
Mini Flourless Chocolate CakesGimme Some Oven
Flourless Chocolate CakeGimme Some Oven
Flourless Orange CakeA Table For Two
Flourless Chocolate Almond CakeCompletely Delicious