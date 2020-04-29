FOOD & DRINK
29/04/2020 4:26 PM AEST | Updated 4 hours ago

The Best Flourless Dessert Recipes

Cookies, cakes, brownies and more baking projects for when grocery stores are sold out of flour during the coronavirus pandemic.

We’re here to guide you through the coronavirus lockdown. Check out HuffPost LIFE for daily tips, advice, how-tos and escapism.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a major at-home baking movement, producing ever-more sourdough and banana bread from kitchens.

But you know what it’s difficult to bake without? Flour.

Related...

Flour has been sold out of some grocery stores across the country since the pandemic began, sending bakers into a tailspin. If you absolutely must bake a dessert but there’s no flour in your pantry, you have a few options: Use a boxed cake mix for the base of your recipe, make a no-bake dessert, or choose one of the 19 flourless baking recipes below.

Some are made with alternatives to all-purpose flour, such as almond flour, while others simply don’t need any type of flour whatsoever. Try these, and you won’t even know what you’re missing.

Also on HuffPost
MORE: Coronavirus Opinary Poll food & drink baking dessert gluten free