The Best Food Twitter Wars Of The Decade

The past decade was full of interesting food trends, from the rise of meal-kit delivery services to the Sriracha craze. But perhaps the most entertaining development in the food world was the rise of Twitter food wars.

During the 2010s, many Twitter users shared controversial food opinions that sparked heated debates (Think: Pineapple belongs on pizza). Additionally, fast-food brands like Wendy’s and Burger King duked it out with big Twitter “feuds.”

As 2019 comes to a close, we’ve rounded up some of the best Twitter food wars of the decade. Enjoy this culinary trip down memory lane.