The Best Food Twitter Wars Of The Decade

The past decade was full of interesting food trends, from the rise of meal-kit delivery services to the Sriracha craze. But perhaps the most entertaining development in the food world was the rise of Twitter food wars.
During the 2010s, many Twitter users shared controversial food opinions that sparked heated debates (Think: Pineapple belongs on pizza). Additionally, fast-food brands like Wendy’s and Burger King duked it out with big Twitter “feuds.”
As 2019 comes to a close, we’ve rounded up some of the best Twitter food wars of the decade. Enjoy this culinary trip down memory lane.
Did You Really Eat Pizza If You Didn't Eat The Crust?
Have you actually eaten pizza if you don't eat the crust? Discuss. pic.twitter.com/thKoTpIP2i— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) May 28, 2015
Does Ice Belong In Cereal?
Am I the only one that can't eat cereal without ice cubes?!! 😩😩😂 pic.twitter.com/jr0erHJTvu— Cee♡ (@Vidarrina) June 11, 2015
Do Peas Belong In Guacamole?
respect the nyt, but not buying peas in guac. onions, garlic, hot peppers. classic. https://t.co/MEEI8QHH1V— President Obama (@POTUS44) July 1, 2015
Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?
Bills QB @TyrodTaylor on hot dogs vs. sandwiches. Makes u think tho. (cc: @PFTCommenter) pic.twitter.com/6uvx9iX6m4— Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) November 4, 2015
Does Wendy's Or Burger King Win The Clapback Game?
5 for $4, because 5 is better than 4. pic.twitter.com/BZe8JFbKjm— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 21, 2016
What's The Proper Utensil For Mac 'n' Cheese?
IMPORTANT: Do you eat mac and cheese with a fork or a spoon?— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) August 4, 2016
Should Butter Go In The Fridge?
Where does butter go?— Ryan Letourneau (@NorthernlionLP) January 17, 2017
Where Should Ketchup Be Stored?
If you keep ketchup in the pantry you're an animal and there's no room for you in civilized society— luke (@lukelton) February 2, 2017
Are Edge Piece Brownies The Best Or Worst?
EDGE PIECE BROWNIES ARE THE WORST BROWNIES pic.twitter.com/E0KT3dYthN— 𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚙𝚒𝚡𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 (@mathewrodriguez) February 11, 2017
Is Pineapple An Acceptable Pizza Topping?
pineapple on pizza gonna be the most debated topic of 2017— Vincent (@itsVincent_) March 4, 2017
Are Peeps Trash?
Since Easter is soon, here's a friendly reminder: pic.twitter.com/1RidKjWH7H— Baekwon Da Chef 🏁 (@Aphrobrisiac) March 30, 2017
What Are The Correct French Fry Rankings?
french fry cuts, ranked:— maurice (@tallmaurice) June 7, 2017
7. crinkle
6. curly
5. steak
4. waffle
3. wedge
2. shoestring
1. regular pic.twitter.com/mBvqAuVqA0
Are Pop-Tarts A Type Of Ravioli?
okay, listen,— ellen ✈️ TLH (@kadybat) July 8, 2017
the sandwich discourse is played out. we need to have a new discussion.
pop tarts are a kind of ravioli.
Which Breakfast Spot Is The 'OG'?
WE ARE THE PANCAKE OG AND WILL BE RESPECTED AS SUCH— IHOP (@IHOP) July 12, 2017
Can Avocado Go In Mac 'n' Cheese?
Green Mac and Cheese? pic.twitter.com/3viJBQvKKi— Summer Rain🌸 (@Cindysdaughter) August 20, 2017
Is Candy Corn Delicious Or Terrible?
i swear to god im not doing the candy corn debate this year if u eat that wax garbage walk tf up out my mentions i dont have the patience— prince of hotties (@babyboyshorts) September 26, 2017
Where Does The Cheese Go On A Burger?
I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc— Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017
Does DiGiorno Beat Papa John's?
Us: 🍕📈— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) November 1, 2017
Them: 🍕📉
What's The Right Way To Make A PB&J?
What is the proper way to make a PB & J?— Lexie Ebensberger (@LexOnTheBeach26) June 23, 2018
RT for: bread then peanut butter, jelly on top on peanut butter then bread
Like for: bread then peanut butter, jelly on other piece of bread and place together
Trynna settle a discussion
Are Drums Or Flats Better?
If you prefer drums over flats you belong in jail.— Quiese🏁 (@mvrquiese_) July 9, 2018
Is It Criminal To Dip Chicken Fingers In Soda?
So this happened at the US Open today... 🧐 pic.twitter.com/fRDmpd3YWE— ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2018
What Is Optimal Marshmallow Roasting?
5 or 6 are correct pic.twitter.com/iGY9jjtD1q— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 7, 2019
Does Popeyes Or Chick-fil-A Make A Better Chicken Sandwich?
... y’all good? https://t.co/lPaTFXfnyP— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 19, 2019
-
never trust someone that covers their food in ketchup pic.twitter.com/Zwwf84LsjL— Connor Ball (@TheVampsCon) August 28, 2019
-
How u like yo grits 😂 pic.twitter.com/hydB2eKNBb— Matthew Fisher (@Titty_boy_) December 17, 2019