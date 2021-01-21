The Best, Funniest Memes About Bernie Sanders' Inauguration Look

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Sanders' practical inauguration look inspired many memes. Above, he sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th U.S. President on Jan. 20.

Inauguration Day is usually a day for iconic designer fashion statements. Both US President Joe Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff wore Ralph Lauren suits, while Vice President Kamala Harris’ vibrant purple coat came from Christopher John Rogers and first lady Jill Biden’s sparkly blue one came from Alexandra O’Neill. But amidst the jewel-tone coats and suits, former presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I) fashion decision to wear muted colours and practical clothing is its own kind of statement. For the inauguration ceremony, Sanders wore a gray puffer coat, a surgical mask and oversized patterned mittens.

Sanders got the mittens from a local source: Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont, who said she made them from repurposed wool and lined them with fleece. This is not the first time those cozy mittens have made an appearance. They were a frequent companion on Sanders’ presidential campaign trail and even have their own Twitter fan account.

His fashion statement stands out because it is not meant to stand out: Sanders is simply here to stay warm and socially distance, people. But his inauguration look inspired many interpretations of people who were struck by the senator’s pragmatic style. First, the internet kept things simple with a few funny comments:

Bernie dressed to stand on line at the post office. pic.twitter.com/tVgFQisnWy — Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

But later in the day, people took it one step further and started superimposing Sanders’ inauguration look onto different scenarios, for hilarious results.

This is the best I have seen. pic.twitter.com/SSsnBSZnCV — Katie (@KatieOK_) January 21, 2021

Had to do this pic.twitter.com/pxCAacIRGG — Beth Nguyen (@bichminhnguyen) January 21, 2021

Full disclosure this one may be photoshoped pic.twitter.com/iJpA0alYpa — Star Trek Minus Context (@NoContextTrek) January 20, 2021

I’m once again asking for some hand warmers. (Made by me and @naomiotsu) pic.twitter.com/FCD102lp0n — Nicolas Heller (@NuevaYorkNico) January 20, 2021

The internet really can be magical pic.twitter.com/Jrwkj2twii — Ashley Holub, PhD (@ashtroid22) January 21, 2021

Dunno if anyone has made this one yet but here you go pic.twitter.com/WLjqqf7JqG — Jason Major (@JPMajor) January 21, 2021

I am once again asking you not to touch the artwork. pic.twitter.com/g2u8dQhdoU — The Phillips Collection (@PhillipsMuseum) January 20, 2021

I am once again asking you to join the Avengers Initiative pic.twitter.com/zhXnhBMehV — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) January 21, 2021