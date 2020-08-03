Maybe because of the stress of a pandemic or just the general state of the world ― we’re carbo-loading on Swedish meatball pasta, fried mac and cheese and ice cream-stuffed brownies. It’s a truly weird year, this 2020.
The HuffPost Taste Instagram account shared plenty of cold, crisp salads and fresh produce in July, but most of what ended up on the list of our 15 most-liked recipes was ... not that. Readers loved the peanut butter chocolate chip cookie cheesecake bars (is that a mouthful or what?), cheddar scallion biscuits, dan dan noodles, cinnamon buns, chocolate chip muffins and sheet pan pizzas.
But in-season fruit eventually got its moment in the spotlight. Check out the glorious peach recipe that landed in our top spot, and then give these recipes a try.