The 15 Best Instagram Recipes From July 2020

A peach and burrata recipe outshined some stiff competition.

Maybe because of the stress of a pandemic or just the general state of the world ― we’re carbo-loading on Swedish meatball pasta, fried mac and cheese and ice cream-stuffed brownies. It’s a truly weird year, this 2020.

The HuffPost Taste Instagram account shared plenty of cold, crisp salads and fresh produce in July, but most of what ended up on the list of our 15 most-liked recipes was ... not that. Readers loved the peanut butter chocolate chip cookie cheesecake bars (is that a mouthful or what?), cheddar scallion biscuits, dan dan noodles, cinnamon buns, chocolate chip muffins and sheet pan pizzas.

But in-season fruit eventually got its moment in the spotlight. Check out the glorious peach recipe that landed in our top spot, and then give these recipes a try.

15. Honey Garlic Salmon

Honey Garlic Salmon from Rasa Malaysia

14. Mac and Cheese Stuffed Oven Fried Zucchini Bites

Mac and Cheese Stuffed Oven Fried Zucchini Bites from Half Baked Harvest

13. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake Bars

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake Bars from Pinch Of Yum

12. Blueberry Pie Bars

Blueberry Pie Bars from All The Healthy Things

11. Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches from Sally’s Baking Addiction

10. Peanut Butter Brownie Ice Cream Bars

Peanut Butter Brownie Ice Cream Bars from Half Baked Harvest

9. Lemon and Thyme Crullers

Lemon and Thyme Crullers from In The Midnight Kitchen

8. Cheddar Scallion Biscuits

Cheddar Scallion Biscuits from Butter Be Ready

7. Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce)

Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce) from Alexandra Cooks

6. Swedish Meatball Pasta

Swedish Meatball Pasta from Damn Delicious

5. Easy Sheet Pan Tomato Herb Pizza

Easy Sheet Pan Tomato Herb Pizza from Half Baked Harvest

4. Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles from Omnivore’s Cookbook

3. Easy Puff Pastry Cinnamon Buns

Easy Puff Pastry Cinnamon Buns from In The Midnight Kitchen

2. Decadent Chocolate Chip Muffins

Decadent Chocolate Chip Muffins from In The Midnight Kitchen

1. Peach and Serrano Pepper Salad with Burrata

Peach and Serrano Pepper Salad with Burrata from The Daley Plate

