Now that we’re into our third month of this new lifestyle, it seems the world’s baking obsession hasn’t slowed down a bit ― May’s 10 most-loved recipes include luscious fruit bars, molten mug cakes, peanut butter-stuffed brownies, Meyer lemon bars, cream cheese biscuit strawberry cobbler and an intense chocolate cake.

There are a few savoury choices in the mix, as well, including a meaty recipe that’s perfect for grilling season and a couple one-skillet wonders that’ll change your weeknight meals. One of them is loaded with Tater Tots ― need we say more?

Take a look at the recipes our followers loved the most, and give your favourites a try.