The Best Instagram Recipes From May 2020

The 10 most-liked recipes you've been craving from home, including chocolate cake, strawberry cobbler and Tater Tot casserole.

Every month, the HuffPost Taste Instagram account gives us a good picture of the recipes our readers have been craving. This month in particular, it showed what might be going on in home kitchens during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that we’re into our third month of this new lifestyle, it seems the world’s baking obsession hasn’t slowed down a bit ― May’s 10 most-loved recipes include luscious fruit bars, molten mug cakes, peanut butter-stuffed brownies, Meyer lemon bars, cream cheese biscuit strawberry cobbler and an intense chocolate cake.

There are a few savoury choices in the mix, as well, including a meaty recipe that’s perfect for grilling season and a couple one-skillet wonders that’ll change your weeknight meals. One of them is loaded with Tater Tots ― need we say more?

Take a look at the recipes our followers loved the most, and give your favourites a try.

10. Raspberry Crumble Bars

Get the Raspberry Crumble Bars recipe from Pinch Of Yum

9. Carne Asada

Get the Carne Asada recipe from Damn Delicious

8. 5-Minute Molten Chocolate Mug Cake

Get the 5-Minute Molten Chocolate Mug Cake from Half Baked Harvest

7. Sesame Chicken Bowls

Get the Sesame Chicken Bowls recipe from Damn Delicious

6. One-Skillet French Onion Tater Tot Casserole

Get the One-Skillet French Onion Tater Tot Casserole recipe from Half Baked Harvest

5. Peanut Butter Cookie Brownies

Get the Peanut Butter Cookie Brownies recipe from I Am Baker

4. 20-Minute Orzo Carbonara with Crispy Prosciutto and Burrata

Get the 20-Minute Orzo Carbonara with Crispy Prosciutto and Burrata recipe from Half Baked Harvest

3. Skillet Strawberry Bourbon Cobbler with Layered Cream Cheese Biscuits

Get the Skillet Strawberry Bourbon Cobbler with Layered Cream Cheese Biscuits recipe from Half Baked Harvest

2. Meyer Lemon Bars

Get the Meyer Lemon Bars recipe for Love And Olive Oil

1. The Most Perfect Moist Chocolate Cake

Get The Most Perfect Moist Chocolate Cake recipe from Oh Sweet Basil

