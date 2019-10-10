The Best Places On The Internet For People Of Colour To Talk About Therapy

This piece is part of HuffPost’s international series on therapy. It originally appeared on HuffPost US.

In December 2017, Joy Harden Bradford noticed there was a need among black women for a place to unpack their lives and seek help for their mental wellness. So, she started a Google doc with the names of therapists who specialize in the unique needs of black women.

“I spend a lot of time online and I catch these conversations over and over again about black women looking for black women therapists and I thought there must be some way where we can organize this,” Bradford, a clinical psychologist and podcast host, told HuffPost. “So I made a Google doc and put out a call on Twitter and Facebook saying, ‘Hey, if you’ve had a good experience with a therapist and you’re a black woman, give me their name and I’ll compile it into a list where other people can find them as well.’”

From that Google doc, Therapy for Black Girls was born. Today, Therapy for Black Girls has grown into a podcast, a blog, an expansive directory for therapists and psychologists and an online hub for all things melanated mental health. It’s one of the go-to places on the internet where black women (and men) can openly discuss the benefits of therapy and mental health care without shame, stigma or code-switching.

“I think for a lot of black people, therapy is still such a foreign concept,” Bradford said. “A lot of us have been raised to feel like whatever goes on in this house stays in this house, and the idea of talking to a stranger feels very weird and like something you wouldn’t do. There’s comfort in feeling like if I’m going to take this step, I want it to be with someone who is going to get me.”

It’s not easy for people of colour to find medical professionals who understand their cultural nuances, their unique life experiences or even their language. There are substantially fewer therapists of colour than there are white practitioners, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And even if people of colour do manage to find a therapist who’s a good match, many barriers to treatment may still stand in their way.

“People of colour have a really hard time finding a therapist,” explained Bradford. “Therapy can be very expensive even with insurance so when people are looking at their finances sometimes it doesn’t feel like that is going to be a priority. Some people live in very rural areas so the number of therapists, let alone therapists of colour, may be very limited.”

Of course, social media and websites like Bradford’s provide a way for people of colour to seek the help they may need, find a community to share their journeys with and lift the stigma around mental health care that still plagues many communities of colour. HuffPost US rounded up nine online resources to help people of colour learn about and talk about therapy, wellness, trauma and personal growth.

These resources are NOT a replacement for professional mental health care or medical care. But they can be a place to go to give yourself the motivation and information you may need to begin your mental health journey and learn that there is a therapy style (and a therapist) for everyone.