Canberra has passed a bill that legalises marijuana in the ACT.

Canberra the new Amsterdam?

Twitter is having a field day after the Australian Capital Territory became the first Aussie state or territory to legalise marijuana for personal use.

The historic bill, passed by the ACT Legislative Assembly in Canberra on Wednesday, allows people older than 18-years-old to posses up to 50 grams of marijuana and own two plants.

Weed will officially be legal in the ACT as of January 31 2020 but let’s just say Twitter is already riding high.