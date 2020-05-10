Enter this weekly guide. Every Sunday, we’ll bring you a short list of products, routines, workouts, recipes, apps and other things we tried the previous week that are making life easier during this universally stressful time.

Take a look at this week’s suggestions from our editors below.

Activity Recommendations

Set a short-term savings goal.

I’ve been sleeping on my couch since early March when lockdown started. Weird, I know, but it felt cozier and safer in some way on my comfortable couch. I’ve also been saving up a bit of money every paycheck to put toward home improvements since I have so much more time here to look around and come up with projects.

This week I finally saved up enough for new bedding from Brooklinen ― and holy moly. It’s beautiful, so comfortable, and feels like a hug getting into it. Saving money for things has helped me curb some instant gratification tendencies and it felt really rewarding when I finally made the purchase. My new 100x cozier bed is extremely helpful right now. ―Jamie Feldman, Lifestyle & Personal Reporter