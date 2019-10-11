REFRESH
11/10/2019 10:03 AM AEDT

The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

"I’ve never been held hostage, but I have gotten trapped in my own sports bra while getting undressed."

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious musings of 280 characters or less.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for past roundups.

MORE: Twitter women Funniest Tweets From Women