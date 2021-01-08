Teachers Union Burns Betsy DeVos With 2 Memorable Words After Resignation

Hours after DeVos announced her resignation from President Donald Trump ’s Cabinet, the federation’s president released a statement just two words long.

Her complicity, cowardice, and complete incompetence will be her legacy. #DoYourJob https://t.co/fNg2ydcV9S

DeVos said she quit in response to Wednesday’s deadly attack on the Capitol carried out by Trump supporters, blaming the president for the violence.

“That behavior was unconscionable for our country,” she said in a news release. “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

However, the billionaire has also been one of the most reviled figures in the Trump administration, especially among educators.

“Resigning 13 days before the end of this administration does nothing to erase the harm Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has done to this country’s students, their families, and educators,” Pringle said in a statement. “She has failed our students yet again when they needed her most. Her complicity, cowardice, and complete incompetence will be her legacy.”

